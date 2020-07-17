July 17, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Two found driving under influence of drugs in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00

Two people were caught driving under the influence of drugs in Paphos by the police on Thursday night between 6pm and 12am.

Around 8.50pm a man was stopped by a police control unit and tested positive on a drug test. Police found the man was also wanted for several road offences and he was arrested and taken into custody.

A 32-year old also tested positive to a drug test some time later. The man was arrested but set free to be called later for further test results.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Petrolina continues its dynamic presence at Cyprus Rally Championship

Press Release

Coronavirus: 62% of cases in early July imported

Nick Theodoulou

Edek MEP considering reporting authorities to EU after party head cleared of wrongdoing

George Psyllides

Standard and Poor’s affirms Bank of Cyprus’ rating at B+/B, outlook stable

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Paphos International Film Festival coming next week

Eleni Philippou

Young Cypriot judokas flying high

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign