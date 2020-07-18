Coronavirus: bicommunal health committee to meet, questions raised over migrant flow

Among the issues the Greek Cypriot team of experts wants to discuss with their Turkish Cypriot counterparts is that migrants arriving through Turkey, one of the experts said, following the arrival of asylum seekers through the north who tested positive for coronavirus.

Professor of microbiology/molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Dr Petros Karayiannis said the issue of the migrants was one that concerns him. He told Sigma TV that he would like more information from the Turkish Cypriot experts on how they were handling such cases.

Karayiannis will take part next Tuesday in a teleconference of the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health which convenes with the participation of experts from both communities to discuss the epidemiology outlook in the two sides.

The Turkish Cypriot side this week delivered their first epidemiology report on the situation in the north, the findings of which will be discussed during the meeting.

Karayiannis said the Greek Cypriot experts would seek more information on some issues.

“What I would like to know is whether they are concerned about the movement of migrants through the occupied part who are then channelled to the free areas,” Karayiannis said.

In less than a week, eight migrants who had come through the north from Turkey tested positive for the virus: five last Sunday and three on Thursday.

“I am sure more will arrive,” he said.

He added he would ask what measures the Turkish Cypriot side was taking to prevent the possible transmission of the virus to locals.

Greek Cypriot head of the technical committee, Leonidas Phylactou, said on Thursday that they were planning on seeking clarifications from their Turkish Cypriot counterparts relating to the report but also the arrivals of passengers from Turkey and the repatriation of Turkish Cypriots.

Phylactou also said the migrants issue would also be among those they wished to discuss and the measures that currently apply at crossing points since the Turkish Cypriot side has made several changes recently which is confusing to people.

He said that the Greek Cypriot side would too submit an updated epidemiological report.





