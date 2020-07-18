July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Saturday

By Peter Michael

Four new coronavirus cases were announced by the health ministry on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,037.

According to the ministry, three of the cases concerned people who came from abroad, while the fourth is a Cypriot who presented symptoms and was tested on doctor’s orders.

More shortly



