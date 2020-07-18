July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Drugs suspect arrested in Paphos

By Peter Michael07

A 36-year-old man in Paphos has been arrested after police said they found cocaine at his home.

According to police, after obtaining a search warrant, drug squad Ykan officers went to the man’s home.  When he saw them coming he attempted to escape, dropping a small plastic bag on the ground, police said.

Officers said the bag contained a white substance believed to be around 10g of cocaine.

Police chased the suspect and eventually caught him.

During a search of his home, they said they found another 10g bag of the same substance and a precision scales with traces of the suspected drug.



