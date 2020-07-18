Mavroyiannis: Cyprus issue created by unlawful use of force by Turkey

A letter addressed to the President of the Security Council by the Permanent Representative of Turkey to the United Nations dated 6 July 2020 is dedicated to distorting facts of Cyprus’ history, the Permanent Representative of Cyprus to the United Nations Andreas Mavroyiannis said in response letter sent to the UN Security Council.
Mavroyiannis noted in his letter, circulated as an official document that “the Cyprus question is not a Greek-Turkish dispute, but a conflict created by the unlawful use of force by Turkey against Cyprus, the ongoing occupation of part of Cyprus by Turkey and the egregious human rights violations, both during the Turkish aggression, as well as owing to the situation it resulted in, which Turkey maintains by force to this day”.
“Any fabrications that contradict the above merely reconfirm that historical revisionism is the traditional modus operandi of Turkey. The latter’s complete disrespect for history was exemplified again today, in its decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque, which cannot but evoke an analogy to Turkey’s efforts to obliterate the millennia-old cultural and religious heritage in the part of Cyprus it occupies,” he says.
“Turkey’s attempts”, he added, “ to rewrite history could not withstand even rudimentary scrutiny, as historical facts surrounding the Cyprus question have been established on the basis of a plethora of evidence by many authoritative sources of the organised international community, which include reports of the Secretary-General, judgments of international courts, reports of human rights bodies and, of course, resolutions of the Security Council”.
Mavroyiannis said “the desperate efforts of Turkey to erode indisputable facts and project pretexts to blur the established fact that its use of force against Cyprus was an act of aggression and a clear infringement of jus cogens norms, do nothing to absolve Turkey of its clear responsibility for internationally wrongful acts and crimes, both past and ongoing, against Cyprus”
He added that the responsibility of the international community as a whole, and particularly the Security Council, was not to let the powerful party in any conflict distort the past in order to dictate the future according to its own expediencies and, in this case, “insatiable expansionism”.
“The responsibility of Turkey is to at last heed the calls of the international community to engage constructively on the path of peace and go beyond simply trying to silence its victims”.