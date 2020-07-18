Our View: Promoting universities needs more than just fine words

The initiative to promote Cyprus’ universities at home and abroad is commendable, but we hope it does not suffer the fate of similar undertakings of the past. Politicians had, from time to time in the past, spoken about turning Cyprus into a centre for higher education, but these fine words were never followed up with a plan or any action. In fact, even now it is difficult to believe the latest initiative would amount to anything bearing in mind what has gone on before.

We can only hope it will be different this time. On Tuesday a meeting was held at the House of Representatives, attended by the House president, the ministers of education and energy and representatives of several universities to discuss the promotion of higher education. After the meeting we heard about the higher education being one of the fastest-growing sectors of the economy, about the big prospects of developing it, ‘internationalising universities’ and attracting students from all over the world.

It was encouraging to hear there will be a plan, House President Demetris Syllouris saying that “before the end of this year we will have established a specific plan, which will promote this great project.” Education minister Prodromos Prodromou also spoke about the plan that aimed to “promote the creation of foreign language programmes in state universities.” This was encouraging to hear as foreign language courses, particularly in English, are the only way to attract students from abroad to the state universities. The Netherlands have done this very successfully, charging significantly lower tuition fees than our own private universities.

The issue of the tuition fees, which are quite high, needs to be looked as does the nature of courses that would be offered in English. The medical schools of the private universities have proved successful, because of the high demand for such a course, without being able to offer hospital experience, although there is some cooperation with private hospitals. The idea of a university hospital, blocked by the doctors’ union, would need to be explored as part of the plan. Universities could also cooperate with private companies specialising in specific fields of industry that would give added prestige to courses.

It is ironic, in a way, that this initiative is being undertaken at a time when the authorities have decided to introduce stricter criteria for the issuing of student visas as a way of restricting the number of asylum seekers. Private universities have been complaining that this will have a big financial cost for them, but it would be good in the longer term as it would force them to look elsewhere for students and make them reappraise their courses.

Many issues will come up during the preparation of the plan to attract more students, assuming adequate research and study goes into the preparatory work. Careful study and planning is essential if the latest initiative is to yield results and not end up as yet another exercise in big words and no action.





