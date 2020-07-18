July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paralimni apartment damaged by fire

By Peter Michael00
A fire was extinguished at a flat in Paralimni on Saturday after neighbours called for help.

According to police, the fire broke out in a first-floor flat while the homeowners were at work.

Two fire engines were sent.

The apartment building was evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Police said the fire appeared to be accidental.



