July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police searching for missing pensioner

By Peter Michael00
Zogia Kostina

Police said Saturday they were searching for a 67-year-old woman, who has been missing from her Limassol home since Friday.

The woman, Zogia Kostina, went missing around midday.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Limassol police at 25-205057 or the citizen’s help line at 1460.



