July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Stabbed man waits two days to go to hospital

By Peter Michael00

Police in Paphos are investigating an attempted murder after a 46-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries on Saturday morning.

According to police, a friend drove the 46-year-old man, a permanent resident, to Paphos General at 10am where he underwent surgery.

Later, he told police he was stabbed by an unknown individual in Kato Paphos at midnight on Wednesday.

He did not seek immediate medical help but his wounds became worse over the subsequent 48 hours prompting him to go to the hospital.



Related posts

Suspected meth-lab mastermind and girlfriend remanded

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: four new cases announced on Saturday (Updated)

Peter Michael

Anastasiades briefs Merkel on sidelines of EU summit

Peter Michael

Short looks at life under corona

Alix Norman

Limassol shop owners block section of road in traffic island dispute

Staff Reporter

Restructuring of social welfare on the cards, minister says

Peter Michael
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign