July 18, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Suspected meth-lab mastermind and girlfriend remanded

By Peter Michael00

The Limassol district court on Saturday remanded for eight days a 29-year-old man, suspected of masterminding the island’s first meth-lab, and the disappearance of Syrian man last February.

The court heard the suspect was not cooperating with authorities in the investigations into both cases.

In February, 31-year-old Ahmed Saidan from Syria was reported missing, while last month police busted five individuals during raids in a drug investigation.

Police believe they busted the first-ever meth lab on the island.

Also on Saturday, the court remanded the 29-year-old’s girlfriend, 30, for two days following her arrest on Friday.

Police found them driving in the Parekklisia area of Limassol, after receiving an anonymous tip on their whereabouts.

According to authorities, the woman the suspect two months ago.

She was remanded on suspicion of aiding and abetting a wanted individual.

The five other meth-lad suspects, three men (31, 26, and 27) and two women (35 and 23), are already in custody and are expected to appear in front of the Limassol Criminal Court on September 2, the start of their trial.



