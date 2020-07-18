July 18, 2020

Why is Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring” considered a masterpiece?

By CM Guest Columnist06

Is she turning towards you or away from you? No one can agree. She’s the subject of Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer’s “Girl with the Pearl Earring,” a painting often referred to as the ‘Mona Lisa of the North.’ But what makes this painting so captivating? James Earle explains how this work represents the birth of a modern perspective on economics, politics, and love.

Lesson by James Earle, animation by Tess Martin.



