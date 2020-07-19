July 19, 2020

360°, Northern lights in Norway | AirPano VR

By CM Guest Columnist00

Lying north of the Arctic circle within the severe waters of the Norwegian sea, the Lofoten archipelago is known for its wild nature, majestic mountains, deep fjords, noisy bird settlements, the purest water and long sandy beaches. From the middle of September to the middle of April the colourful Polar lights can be witnessed…



