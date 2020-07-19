July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Banking and Finance

BlackRock profit beats Street estimates as markets rebound

By Reuters News Service00

BlackRock Inc’s (BLK.N) results topped Wall Street estimates on Friday, helped by investors flocking to the world’s largest asset manager’s bond funds in the second quarter as global financial markets rebounded strongly from a COVID-sparked brutal selloff in March.

BlackRock ended the quarter with $7.32 trillion in assets under management, up from $6.84 trillion a year earlier.

The S&P 500 .SPX rose 20 per cent in the second quarter after falling by that amount in the first three months of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic slammed the economy.

“We had more conversations with our clients in the last six months than we have probably had in aggregate in years,” Chief Executive Larry Fink said in an interview.

“Clients are looking to BlackRock more than ever before.”

BlackRock reported a 21 per cent jump in quarterly profit as investors poured money into its fixed-income funds and cash management services.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $1.21 billion, or $7.85 per share. Analysts had expected a profit of $6.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (bit.ly/2ZEPkNv)

The asset manager’s fixed-income funds took in $60.27 billion in new money. Its cash-management business attracted $24.2 billion in net inflows in the second quarter.

“Improved investor sentiment led to robust asset gathering,” said Kyle Sanders, an analyst with St. Louis-based financial services firm Edward Jones.

“We were most encouraged by the sharp rebound in asset flows, as we believe sustained flow growth above industry peers is a key driver for the stock,” he said.

The asset manager’s technology business, a key area of growth for the firm, reported a 17 per cent rise in revenue.

BlackRock’s financial markets advisory unit, which manages the U.S. Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program, generated $17 million in revenue, down from $22 million for the same quarter a year ago.

BlackRock shares, up about 13 per cent for the year, were about 1 per cent higher in early trading Friday.



Related posts

August almost a write-off for tourism, looking to September now  

Andrew Rosenbaum

How to invest in cryptocurrencies – part 2

Andrew Rosenbaum

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis

Reuters News Service

Standard and Poor’s affirms Bank of Cyprus’ rating at B+/B, outlook stable

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Oil prices slip as clouds gather over fuel demand, looser supply curbs

Reuters News Service

Cyprus consumer sentiment improves slightly, but uncertainty prevails

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign