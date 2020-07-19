July 19, 2020

Coronavirus: one new case on Sunday (Updated)

The health ministry on Sunday announced one new case of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,038.

The case was found as a result of contact tracing from a previously-confirmed case, specifically, a close contact of the gym employee who tested positive on Monday.

According to the health ministry, 1,085 tests were carried out where one was found positive.

Specifically, 35 tests were processed from workers returning to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions, 600 from passengers and repatriates, 63 from private initiative, 195 from testing special groups and 148 in general hospital lab tests as well as 44 from contact tracing.



