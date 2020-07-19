July 19, 2020

Cyprus’ relations with USA heading in a new direction, Defence Minister says

Cyprus’ relations with USA are moving in a new direction,  Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said on Sunday, noting that the details of the cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the International Military Education and Training (IMET) program will be given next year.

Charalambos Petrides was informed on July 8 by the US ambassador to Cyprus about her country’s intention to provide military training for national guard personnel from 2021 onwards under the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act of 2019 that was passed recently in the US.

Speaking to the press following a memorial service for the victims of the Turkish invasion on July 20, 1974 held in Paphos, Petrides said “this is an issue that will be approved by congress and we will give details about the possible cooperation – education, possibly next year”.

Asked whether this cooperation also concerns the purchase of weapons systems, Petrides noted that at this stage they did not have any specific proposal.

He pointed out that defence issues are sensitive and should tread carefully when it comes to statements to the press.

Asked about the relations between Cyprus and USA, Petrides replied that “I think they are moving in a new direction and we will inform you when there will be developments”.



