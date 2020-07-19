July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Business

Tourism Ministry to launch “gamechanger for Cyprus” — Perdios

By Gina Agapiou00
Savvas Perdios
A new tourism product scheduled to launch in the beginning of 2021 will help spread tourism to the mountain and rural areas of the island, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Deputy Minister of Tourism Savvas Perdios told the Cyprus Mail on Friday.
Perdios revealed the launch of a new 300km authentic route in the mountain and rural areas of Cyprus which “is really going to change the game for Cyprus.”
“It’s a route which is also physical, so on the ground, but also digital” Perdios said. Travellers will be able to book their customised experience digitally, choosing exactly the activities that match their interests.
“Targeted digital marketing is the way forward for the Cyprus tourism industry,” the minister said, adding that this is part of an effort to create individual tourism.
Experiences will vary from visiting non-conventional sight-seeing areas, or visiting the home of a Cypriot family and learning how to cook a traditional meal, or endorsing in agriculture activities such us making
halloumi or picking up olives.
“The whole point is for people to be able to book these experiences digitally on an individual basis, so in that way we are customising an experience for the traveller and at the same time we are pushing business
towards the authentic areas of Cyprus” Perdios added.
Currently, the main attraction for tourists is the island’s sun and the sea which targets families. However, part of the national tourism strategy until 2030 is to attract different source markets, nationalities and age groups by spreading tourism through the whole island.
In July last year, cabinet approved the implementation of a National Strategy for mountain communities which includes a number of ongoing projects aiming to promote tourism and support farmers.
“I think unless we do more to develop and promote the mountains and rural areas in Cyprus is going to be impossible to change or diversify the source markets and segments that we are attracting” Perdios explained.
With the new product, travellers will be able to get a hands-on experience of the local products and traditions.
The exact location of the product will be announced in the first months of 2021.


Related posts

Better managers emerge from the crisis

Andrew Rosenbaum

BlackRock profit beats Street estimates as markets rebound

Reuters News Service

August almost a write-off for tourism, looking to September now  

Andrew Rosenbaum

How to invest in cryptocurrencies – part 2

Andrew Rosenbaum

End of the jumbo: British Airways retires 747 early due to coronavirus crisis

Reuters News Service

Standard and Poor’s affirms Bank of Cyprus’ rating at B+/B, outlook stable

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign