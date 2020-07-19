July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Peace and stability will prevail if resources are shared, Akinci says

By Andria Kades01
Mustafa Akinci had said on Sunday that the failure to present the report was unacceptable

Not finding a solution to the Cyprus problem will only serve to cement the divisions on the island even further, Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said on Sunday.

In a message marking the events on July 20, 1974, he said all sides must continue efforts to find a solution with determination.

“It’s not just us Turkish Cypriots, all interested parties and especially the Greek Cypriots, must help for peace, tranquility and prosperity in Cyprus. In case that does not happen, the division of our island will be rooted even further.”

Efforts have been ongoing for years and in the last few years we have been very close to a solution, Akinci said. For reasons not stemming from the Turkish Cypriot side, nothing came of it, Akinci said, referring to the Annan plan in 2004 and the talks in Crans Montana in 2017.

It has been three years since then, with no negotiations. The absence of a solution “does not bring us to a better position but accumulates other problems.” The passage of time does not help, he added.

When it comes to resources, if the approach is one of sharing, then peace and stability will prevail, Akinci said.

As far as what happened on July 20, 1974, Akinci said the coup on July 15 could not be ignored, when Greece’s junta aimed to oppress the Greek Cypriot community and leave Turkish Cypriots out of the legal order so the island could be united with Greece, Akinci added.

The events held in the north for the anniversary of July 20 as well as Kurban Bayram on July 31 have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.



Related posts

Human resources authority tried to reach settlement with organisation that cheated it out of more than €350,000

Kyriacos Iacovides

They finally get cycle lanes but are still using roads

Andria Kades

Cyprus on right track regarding measures against COVID-19, says Health Minister, more tests at airports

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus’ relations with USA heading in a new direction, Defence Minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus ready to welcome more tourists, all precautionary measures in place, Transport Minister says

Source: Cyprus News Agency

People need to learn to respect the law, transport min says over contested traffic island in Limassol

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign