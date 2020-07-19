July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police investigating attempted murder in Paphos

By Andria Kades01

Police on Sunday were on the hunt for the culprits behind the attempted murder in Paphos, where a 46-year-old went to the hospital for stab wounds.

The man underwent surgery on Saturday after a friend drove him to the hospital. He had been stabbed two days earlier but his wounds gradually got worse.

Police said officers immediately went to the hospital to speak to the 46-year-old as soon as they were alerted of what happened.

According to his description, he had been walking on Apostolos Pavlou avenue in Kato Paphos on Wednesday and flagged down a car to stop and asked for a ride. The vehicle that pulled over was dark and the 46-year-old could not remember the number plates.

The passenger in the vehicle stepped out to speak to the man, and the 46-year-old asked for a ride to the city centre. The passenger asked for money which the 46-year-old refused to give and apparently a discussion ensued which resulted in the passenger stabbing him and driving off.

According to his statements, the 46-year-old continued walking and went home. He did not go to the hospital because he believed his injuries were not that serious.

Two days later his friend took him to the hospital.

The man had injuries to his abdomen, bruising on his arm and face, perforation to his small intestine and renal failure.

He underwent surgery and was held at the ICU as his condition was deemed critical.

Both the passenger and driver of the vehicle have been described as around 1.80m tall, around 35-years-old, with short hair and possibly Bulgarian background.

The 46-year-old is a permanent resident on the island.



