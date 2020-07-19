Tales from the Coffeeshop: Boffins’ tourism policy is a giant flop  

I DON’T remember the last time our establishment was closed for three weeks, but I assure our customers our lockdown had absolutely nothing to do with the Covid 19. After all we had opened as normal when the lockdown ended.

In that time there had been no infections among staff, we all wore our masks, we disinfected everything daily, the decreed distances between tables were religiously adhered to and we reprimanded any customer that came too close to another, bringing out the tape measure to show him the designated distance he had to keep.

We had considered introducing a free Covid-19 test for every customer wanting to enter our establishment, like they do at Larnaca Airport, but decided against it because they would have to wait for two hours for the result before they were allowed in.

Two hours is a bit too long to wait for a coffee we thought, and we did not know what to do with customers that tested positive. We did not have the space to quarantine them in for two weeks, so we decided against the testing as a marketing ploy. Our barista, who has an MBA from a fancy business school said it would be bad for business and we dropped the idea.

So why had we closed down for three weeks? Unfortunately, the reason cannot be revealed because it would constitute a violation of personal data.

OUR GOVERNMENT, obviously does not employ a barista with an MBA from a fancy business school to advise it against insisting visitors arriving from Category B countries – which happen to be our main tourist market – had to have a Covid-19-free certificate to be allowed in.

This is a tourism policy formulated by epidemiologists, who know as much about the tourism business as a lab rat. The government heeded their expert advice and thus ensured our tourism industry enjoyed a comparative disadvantage over all other Mediterranean destinations and resorts, none of which were demanding a health certificate from visitors.

This at a time when all tourist destinations were desperate for visitors to shore up their destitute economies. Kyproulla’s big positive – as a safe tourist destination with a negligible infection rate – that our politicians were waxing lyrical about, was rendered valueless by our insistence on every visitor from a Category B country requiring a health certificate.

And the deputy tourism ministry showed as much business savvy as the epidemiologists, in thinking they could get tour operators to impose a requirement for a Covid test for booking a holiday in Kyproulla. Tour operators told us to go to hell, as there were 10,000 other destinations in the Med they could sell package holidays for, without the hassle of the health certificate.

How delusional was it to think people would be lining up to pay for a Covid-19 test in order to visit the paradise island?

ULTRA-OPTIMISTIC deputy tourism minister, Savvas Perdios was inconsolable when he realised the epidemiological tourism policy would turn out to be a spectacular flop and all the upbeat predictions about arrivals, he had been making a couple of months ago, turned out to be a joke.

After a big meeting with industry representatives on Tuesday, a crestfallen Perdios announced that the target of getting 25% of last year’s arrivals would not be met, because the tour operators objected to the idea of a test on principle.

Meanwhile, sensing the bad news for tourism could lead to hoteliers pressuring the government to drop the test requirement, the epidemiologists stepped in. Professor Leontios Kostrikis returned to the limelight and resorted to war terminology, telling his favourite newspaper, Phil: “If the battle of the airports is lost we will lose the war against the coronavirus,” he said, urging the government to carry out five times as many tests as it was conducting now (1,500 instead of 300) because this was the best way “to shield the country.” Professor Karayiannis made similar comments but avoided the war terminology.

Now that they have sorted out tourism policy, the epidemiologists could also advise us how to shore up the economy, for which tourist arrivals would have been a desperately-needed boost.

PREZ NIK gave a resounding display of tough-talking on Friday, adopting Churchillian rhetoric in his speech to the European Council, censuring the EU for its failure to deal with Turkey’s provocations against Cyprus and Greece.

In a written statement spokesman KK, provided us with excerpts of the Prez’s fiery speech to his fellow leaders, the highlight of which was: “The approach of appeasement towards Turkey was tried and failed. We must transform the declarations of solidarity into action.”

Was he proposing the EU declared war on Turkey to stop it drilling the Cypriot EEZ? No, all he wanted was the expansion of sanctions against individuals and companies involved in Turkey’s illegal drilling programme in the Cypriot EEZ and the European Council to back the drafting of additional measures that would be imposed on Turkey.

I suspect this impressive assertiveness was intended more at impressing the audience back home (this was why it was released by KK) than his fellow leaders, most of whom do not want to alienate Turkey, because of its important role on the refugee issue. It is also an important trading partner not to mention the EU wants to take Turkey out of President Putin’s clutches.

THE EUROPEAN Council did what it always does when it does not want to deal with an issue – it pushed it further down the road. It unanimously agreed to call a special conference in September to discuss the EU-Turkey strategic alliance in the light of what was happening in the East Med.

Until then, the Greece-Turkey dialogue, brokered by the German presidency might yield results, and if it does the September conference might be postponed. Even if it does, it would not be Prez Nik’s fault, whose tour de force at Friday’s council will have won him many brownie points in Kyproulla. The other Nikos, Christodoulides, did not emerge half as triumphant as his boss from the foreign ministers’ meeting last Monday, with his counterparts unwilling to impose punitive measures on Turkey. The tragedy is that Britain, which we could always blame for preventing us from getting what we want from the EU, is no longer a member, championing the appeasement of Turkey.

GERMAN Chancellor Angela Merkel met Prez Nik on Saturday on the sidelines of the European Council. Merkel had requested the meeting and it was not for Nik to brief her about Turkey’s provocations, even though the matter was brought up by our man.

Germany seems determined to improve EU relations with Turkey, hence the Greece-Turkey talks it brokered, and also wants to de-escalate tensions in the East Med. In a statement, KK said Merkel showed interest in the developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the prospect of restarting Cyprus talks. This is code language for saying the Germans are pressuring for a restart of talks to solve the Cyprob and end the tension over East Med drilling. We can’t wait to see how Nik will wriggle out of this one.

WHAT a tediously boring issue the saga of the publication of the Geroghadji list of PEPs with bad debts at the banks has turned into. It has been going on for more than a year and on Friday after a rowdy debate, deputies voted for its immediate publication, which did not happen as it was decided Prez Nik should have the final say. So now Nik will have to decide on the immediate publication that should have happened last Friday.

There was one positive thing to come out of the constant bickering about the list – it brought the former Central Bank governor Crystal back to life. Appearing on the Trito radio show and Sigma to discuss her list, the usually lifeless Crystal displayed a gutsiness, a passion and temper nobody thought she had. She also had a go at deputies, among them Edek chief Dr Sizo, claiming that not repaying their credit card debts did not constitute an NPL. Crystal said a credit card balance that remained unpaid for 90 days is considered an NPL unless “in Cyprus we want to give it a different definition therefore we can ask the European Central Bank to allow us.” The lady had to step down as governor to discover her spirit.

YOU CAN take man out of Paphos but you can’t take Paphos out of the man, a piss-artist once said. If there is one Paphite that proves this, it is Archbishop Chrys, who speaking about the Turkish government’s decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque during last Sunday’s church sermon, came up with an astute observation, although a bit of a generalisation.

The Turks, he said, “remain uncivilized, uncouth, this is how they are and will remain so.” He added that Turkey “has not learned to respect history, has not learned to respect civilisation, because Turkey has not produced civilisation it does not respect civilisation.” Turkey only produces and respects doner kebab – he didn’t say that, I did, and I am not even a man of the cloth or a Paphite. I just like doner kebab.





