July 19, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Teenage woman dies a week after head-on collision

By Andria Kades01

A 19-year-old woman in critical condition after a car accident on the Limassol – Platres road last week, died on Sunday, police said.

Marilena Pericleous, 19 was a passenger in a car, along with another woman of the same age, driven by a 20-year-old man.

The accident, which happened under unknown circumstances happened at around 11:50pm on July 10 near the village of Paramytha when the car crashed into a vehicle coming from the opposite direction, which was driven by a 21-year-old male.

All passengers in both cars were injured in the violent collision and were rushed to Limassol general hospital.

Pericleous suffered heavy head trauma and had a ruptured lung, spleen and septum. Police said she died on Sunday morning.

The other 19-year-old was treated for a head wound and a fractured thigh and pelvis while the two males were discharged on the same day after being treated for light injuries.

The 21-year-old was arrested last week for questioning.



