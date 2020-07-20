July 20, 2020

Anastasiades to meet Macron in Paris on July 23

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
France's President Emmanuel Macron and President Nicos Anastasiades speak at the start of the first face-to-face EU summit since the coronavirus outbreak, in Brussels last Friday

President Nicos Anastasiades will have a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, July 23, in Paris.

Their meeting is set to take place in the morning, presidency news release says.

Government Spokesperson Kyriacos Kousios announced last Friday that Anastasiades had accepted an invitation from Macron to visit Paris this week.

During his visit, Anastasiades will hold talks with Macron about issues high on the EU agenda as well as developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Kousios said in a written statement.



