ARIS Choir celebrates its 80th anniversary with tribute concerts to Mikis Theodorakis

Limassol’s well-known ARIS Choir will welcome August with two concerts to celebrate both the choir’s 80th anniversary and Mikis Theodorakis’ 95th birthday. On August 2 they will take over Limassol’s Municipal Open Air Theatre and on August 3 the choir will perform at the School for the Blind in Nicosia. But they won’t be alone on stage.

The internationally famous Mikis Theodorakis Folk Orchestra – founded in 1997 and comprising musician colleagues of the Greek composer – will join the choir on stage as will well-known Greek singers Peggy Zena, Vasilis Lekkas, Bambis Tsertos and Spyros Koutsovasilis. The concerts are dedicated to the great composer Mikis Theodorakis who was born on July 29, 1925, in Chios, Greece. The composer dealt with all types of music, while he has composed perhaps the most recognisable Greek rhythm internationally, the sirtaki Zorbas (1964), based on traditional Cretan music. He has also been involved in classical music writing symphonies, oratorios, ballet, operas and chamber music.

His compositions have been performed by world-renowned artists such as The Beatles, Shirley Bassey, Joan Baez and Edith Piaf, and he has written music for well-known films such as Phaedra (1962), Alexis Zorbas (1964), Z (1969) and Serpiko (1973). In 1970, he was awarded the Bafta for original music for his compositions in the film Z, while he was nominated in the same category in 1974 for the film State of Siege, and in 1975, for the film Serpico. He was also nominated for a Grammy in 1966 and 1975 for the musical theme of the films Zorbas and Serpico respectively.

The concerts aim to highlight quality music while celebrating both a timeless composer and the ARIS Choir legacy. It was founded by the late Solonas Michaelides, who conducted it until 1956 when he left Cyprus to take over the direction of the Thessaloniki State Orchestra. The choir’s important presence in the first years of its existence was characterised by the successful staging of the opera Dido and Aeneas. In 1962 the choir made a new beginning, this time under the direction of Marinos Mitella, who was its permanent conductor and director until 2014. Since then, the choir is led by conductor Dr Solonas Kladas.

With a repertoire that includes all kinds of choral music – from classical works to folk songs – the choir participates in several artistic events both in Cyprus and abroad, attracting flattering reviews and comments, and has succeeded in establishing itself as a well-rounded choral ensemble, which for many is one of the best choirs in Cyprus. It has given concerts in many parts of Greece as well as Bulgaria, England, Poland, Germany, France, Austria, Egypt, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Wales and the Netherlands.

The concerts will feature works by the composer from the well-known and frequently-sung collections and he commented himself how moved he feels for this occasion: “It is my great joy that on the occasion of the 95th anniversary of my birth, the renowned ARIS Limassol choir organises these concerts in my honour in collaboration with the Theodorakis Orchestra. Knowing the history of this choir, I do not doubt the success of the concerts, which I wish from the bottom of my soul with all my love.”

Tribute Concert to Mikis Theodorakis

ARIS Choir celebrates its 80th anniversary and Theodorakis’ 95th birthday with a concert with many renowned guests. August 2, Municipal Open Air Theatre, Limassol. August 3. School for the Blind, Nicosia. 9pm. Tickets: €20-23 www.tickethour.com.cy or ACS Couriers or Limassol’s Open Air Theatre Box office





