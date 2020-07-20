July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boy, 14, reported missing

By Staff Reporter00

A 14-year-old boy, Loukas S. has been missing from his residence in Nicosia.

The 14-year-old is described as having a thin physique and short brown hair. When leaving his residence, he wore black sports shoes, beige short pants, orange t-shirt and a black bag-pack.

If anyone knows anything that can help in tracing him, please contact the European Hotline for Missing Children 116000, the Cyprus Citizens Line 1460 or the Nicosia CID 22-802222.



Staff Reporter

