CFA confirms match protocol for next season’s championship

The Cyprus Football Association has confirmed the health and safety protocol which it will implement next season.

The protocol was prepared in collaboration with the association’s medical consultants and has been approved by the Ministry of Health so that next season’s games are conducted safely and responsibly.

Regarding friendly games, ground capacity will be capped at 500 people for all games hosted in first division stadiums, while tickets will only be available in pre-sale.

Friendly games taking place in stadiums outside of the first division will be played behind closed doors.

The protocol prohibits any spitting from players or staff in or around the pitch. This rule will be active from the first day of training until the final game of the season.

During an in-game substitution, the oncoming player must approach the fourth official beforehand, while also keeping a distance of no less than two metres. Outgoing players must leave the pitch immediately and head to the changing room without approaching the team’s bench or shaking hands with anyone.

Any player who gets injured during the game will only be approached by one person, the team doctor or the stadium doctor or the club physiotherapist. No opponent or team-mate is allowed to approach the injured player or come closer than two metres to them.

The team or stadium doctor is allowed to call on the physio to join them in their evaluation and treatment of the injured player should the doctor deem that necessary.

All football players and team staff of every club will sign a personal statement acknowledging that they are aware of all health and safety guidelines in relation to Covid-19 as they have been issued by the Ministry of Health and that all appropriate prevention measures are enforced.

The statement will also acknowledge that players and staff are aware of the risks they take when participating in games and training sessions and that their personal health and safety are their own responsibility and that the CFA is not liable for anything that happens.

Clubs are personally responsible when it comes to the proper education of players and staff when it comes to the necessary health and safety guidelines.

Group celebrations upon the scoring of a goal or after the final whistle are strongly discouraged. It is also recommended that players and staff transport themselves to games alone and using their own private vehicles or means of transportation.

Should a team decide to use a bus for the transportation of any athletes or staff members then the club must enforce the relevant guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and the Department of Labour Inspection.

In the event where a player, staff member or fan tests positive for Covid-19, the person will enter quarantine and follow the relevant guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health. Games or training sessions taking place on the day of the positive test result will be cancelled and all players and staff members will be tested within 24 hours. All spaces used by the club will need to be disinfected immediately.

All stadiums to be used next season will need to appoint a person responsible for the implementation of the proper health and safety guidelines. This person needs to be registered with the CFA by July 20, 2020.

Finally, all stadiums that are due to host first division games next season will need to inform the CFA on the maximum number of fans they can host based on the relevant section of the protocol.





