Collaboration between agencies and institutions is needed to beat COVID-19 –PwC

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is proverbially weak, and nothing exposed this weakness more than the efforts to combat COVID-19.
PwC’s new report “Evaluating and learning from the pandemic response” proposes a new framework to repair this weakness.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is testing the strengths and exposing the weaknesses of governments, defence, security forces and the private sector in their crisis preparedness and response. In order for future responses to be more robust and resilient, governments will need to understand how these actors collaborate and map leadership priorities,” the report explains.
The report identifies the connections and chains of command that government institutions and private entities need to implement to work effectively against the complex threats of the 21st century. It offers a structured approach to mapping these links between institutions to determine any weaknesses. Contributors to the report include Malcolm Brown, former Deputy Minister of Public Safety in Canada; Sir Craig Mackey, former Deputy Commission of the Metropolitan Police Service in London; and Peter Van Uhm, retired general and former Chief of Defence of the Netherlands.
Using PwC’s Security Ecosystem Assessment Map (SEAM) framework, developed by experts in the defence and security fields, leaders can examine the ways in which their organisations must adapt to changing situations and connect with other entities to improve future responses to crises.
George Alders, of PwC’s Global Government Security Sector, says:
“The world of police work and the crimes they must tackle is changing and evolving as technology drives new types of crimes and societal behaviours. During the COVID-19 pandemic, police are being asked to do even more – enforcing social distancing, restrictions on movement between countries, even the wearing of face masks. In order to meet the challenges of a pandemic and whatever the next new threats may require, police and security services will need to develop more collaborative ways of working to keep citizens safe.”
Download PwC’s new report, Evaluating and learning from the pandemic response.