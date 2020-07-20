July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cypriot band revisits tradition

By Eleni Philippou00

Local band Larva’s approach to music revisits tradition as it draws inspiration from Cypriot folk melodies and rhythms and merges them with Western musical elements. Larva performs its own original compositions with influences from the world and jazz music genres and next week will present their craft at Rialto World Music.

Larva transforms ideas that emanate from the past into contemporary sounds, in an entirely new format; just like the metamorphosis of larva in nature.

On July 24 at Rialto’s current summer spot – SEK parking lot – Vassilis Philippou, Alexis and guest Marios Menelaou will take the stage to introduce their project. Its aim is to express a personal musical identity by transforming ideas that emanate from the past into contemporary sounds.

 

Larva

Cypriot band performs live. July 24. SEK Parking lot, behind Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. Free Entrance. Tickets must be obtained. Tel: 7777-7745



