Cypriots wake up to the sound of sirens marking invasion anniversary (with photos)

Cypriots woke up today to the sound of sirens to mark 46 years since Turkish troops invaded and occupied Cyprus’ north.

Air-raid sirens sounded at 05.30 when the Turkish invasion was launched and Turkish troops landed on the island’s northern shores. Hundreds remain missing and 200,000 became refugees as they fled the advancing Turkish troops.

On Monday morning a memorial service for army officers and soldiers killed during the invasion took place at Makedonitissa Tomb in Nicosia, in the presence of the acting President of the Republic Demetris Syllouris and Greek National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

A formal church memorial service was held at Phaneromeni Church in the old part of Nicosia, attended by Syllouris and the political leadership.

In the evening an event will take place at the Presidential Palace to mark and condemn both the coup and the Turkish invasion. The foreign minister will be the keynote speaker.

Political parties and various associations and organised groups have issued statements, condemning the Turkish invasion and the continuing occupation and reiterating their determination to fight for a just and viable solution.

The Turkish invasion of Cyprus came only five days after the coup engineered by the Greek military junta, then ruling Greece, that toppled the president of Cyprus, the late Archbishop Makarios III.

As a military dictatorship was established in Greece in 1967, relations between Cyprus and Greece became strained. The junta was meddling with internal politics in Cyprus, much to the dismay of President Makarios. The situation culminated on July 15, 1974 when the Athens regime instigated a coup by Greek army officers in Cyprus, seeking to achieve ‘enosis’ – or union with Greece. Makarios was overthrown and fled to Britain and then to New York.

As President Makarios was addressing the UN Security Council on July 19, he urged the Council to intervene to restore democracy on the island.

Turkey used this and the military coup as a pretext to invade and impose its partitionist designs on Cyprus. On July 20, 1974 claiming to act under article 4 of the Treaty of Guarantee, the Turkish armed forces launched a full-scale invasion against Cyprus.

The Turkish invasion began at 05.30 on the July 20, with heavily armed troops landing in Kyrenia on the northern coast. Around 40,000 Turkish soldiers took part.

A cease-fire was agreed on July 23. In the absence of Archbishop Makarios, the then-President of the House of Representatives and Greek Cypriot negotiator Glafcos Clerides stepped in as acting president.

On August 14 after failed talks in Geneva, Turkey launched its second offensive Attila II, occupying Morphou, Famagusta and Karpasia.

Makarios returned to Cyprus in December that year.

Repeated UN-led attempts to reunite the country have so far failed. Turkey insists on retaining its right of intervention, its role as a guarantor power and a military presence on the island.





