July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Cyprus is light years away from developing a cycling mindset

By CM Reader's View051
Bicycling in Cyprus is a dangerous passtime (Image by Joost Korporaal from Pixabay )

Going round on a bicycle here is at best of times a challenge when not outright dangerous.There is absolutely no cycling culture here.

I am not referring to the few cyclists you see on the Dhekelia road training for competitive cycling. (Most of those are foreigners, pros or semi professionals who train here in the winter months for the sport) .

It recently became a bit of a mini fad to ride a bicycle due to the covid lockdown. As soon as the lockdown disappeared so did the bicycles.

It makes no difference using the few cycling lanes available. There is no planning for them and they don’t fit in with the overall traffic flow.

Cyprus is light years away from developing for leisure or for work a  ‘mindset’ for cycling.

Be safe, preferably by using your car and leave the bicycle in the garage.

RK

