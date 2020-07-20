July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
What's On

Documentary screenings with a message

By Eleni Philippou018

“Summer nights are for documentary screenings,” say Friends of the Earth Cyprus as they organise a documentary festival this July. In line with their environmental ethos, the documentaries featured raise awareness about meat consumption and how less and better meat is better for health and the planet.

The screenings have already got underway but there is more to come. Until the end of July, a new documentary will be shown every Tuesday in the capital city and every Thursday in Limassol. Apart from the screenings, a discussion and a small reception follow – after all, initiating a conversation about these topics is just as important.

Coming up next is Right to Harm, a documentary which takes a close look at the effects of factory farming on public health, through the riveting stories of five American communities. The 2019 film will be screened on July 21 at 1010 Hall in Nicosia and then on July 23 at the Old Vinegar House, Limassol.

Next up, on July 28 and 30, is an award-winning documentary – with 15 wins and 27 nominations – called The Biggest Little Farm. It is described as a “testament to the immense complexity of nature” as it follows two dreamers and a dog on an odyssey to bring harmony to both their lives and the land. Documentarian John Chester and his wife Molly work to develop a sustainable farm on 200 acres outside of Los Angeles. Just like the rest of the documentaries in the Friends of the Earth Cyprus festival, this one will also be screened in English with Greek subtitles and begin at 8pm.

 

Summer Documentary Festival

By Friends of the Earth Cyprus. Every Tuesday in Nicosia and every Thursday in Limassol. In July. 8pm. in English with Greek subtitles. Free



Related posts

Cypriot band revisits tradition

Eleni Philippou

Black Lemon: spicing up our viewing

Alix Norman

ARIS Choir celebrates its 80th anniversary with tribute concerts to Mikis Theodorakis

Eleni Philippou

Palm Springs: Existentialist romcom hits the right notes

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Short looks at life under corona

Alix Norman

Rialto Residency focuses on world music’s influence on jazz

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign