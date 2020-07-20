July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hoteliers say 2020 a write-off

By Jonathan Shkurko00

This year is a lost one in terms of tourists coming to the island, according to the Cyprus Hotels Association (Pasyxe), whose board discussed the issue with the president of ruling party Disy Averof Neophytou.

A statement released by Pasyxe after the meeting claims that “2020 can be written off as far as tourism is concerned, particularly in the Famagusta area, where hotels are suffering the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent travel restrictions.”

The statement said that during the meeting, the president of Disy was informed about the bleak picture in the Famagusta area and that the messages coming from several markets that rely on tourism to survive are not at all encouraging.

However, it also said that “the health of our citizens is paramount and Pasyxe supports the decision taken by the government to not accept certain groups of tourists without them first undergoing a test, regardless of what impact this might have on tourism and on the economy in general.”

“At the same time, we also believe that tourism will overcome the current difficulties and will survive to become the pillar of the Cypriot economy once again.”



