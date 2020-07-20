July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Sport

Kontides wins at Open Croatia Championship

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Pavlos Kontides, the current world number one, was positive about the value of competing in the tournament

Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides produced a fine performance which saw him win the laser category of the Open Croatia Championship.

The Open had the feel of a scaled-down European championship, with athletes from Hungary, Switzerland, Slovakia, Serbia and Austria also participating, along with the host nation’s athletes.

Croatia had two athletes who finished in the top five, with Tonci Stipanovic and Filip Jurisic coming fourth and second respectively.

Kontides, the current world number one, won three out of six races. Third place went to Hungarian Jonatan Vandai, the current world number 17.
After a brief ten-day stint in Cyprus, Kontides returned to Split, Croatia, during the early days of July.

The 2012 London Olympics silver medallist has been using Split as a training base while he ramps up preparations for competitions coming up in the autumn.
Kontides made some statements through a video recorded from his Croatian place of residence. “We started on Wednesday, July 15, with a six-race schedule coming up and with each race having different conditions”, Kontides said.

“I knew many of my opponents, since we are all training together”, he added.
Kontides was positive about the value of competing in the tournament, highlighting that it was useful to get a snapshot of his current condition and sharpness.

“It was a nice, strong competition. I pushed a lot. I’ve seen where my condition is at the moment”, Kontides said.
“I’ve had consistent, stable performances in my races, which is something I’m quite satisfied with. I’m also very satisfied with my starts, my strategy through the races, and the way that I read the weather”, Kontides explained.

“I feel good about my body, despite the long absence from training on account of the coronavirus.
“There are always details which I can work on to improve. We have identified these details with my coach and we are always striving for something better”, Kontides concluded.



