July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Lidl Cyprus products win superior taste awards

By Press Release024
With the aim of promoting foodstuffs and beverages of superior quality, the International Taste Institute, through an impartial ‘blind tasting’ process, awarded 4 Superior Taste Awards to Lidl products that stand out for their excellence in terms of taste.

With the aim of promoting foodstuffs and beverages of superior quality, the International Taste Institute, through an impartial ‘blind tasting’ process, awarded 4 Superior Taste Awards to Lidl products that stand out for their excellence in terms of taste.

Renowned chefs and sommeliers participated in the ‘blind tasting’ process, and through a strict methodology highlighted and awarded the following products with 1 and 2 taste stars:

With 2 stars:

Traditional sheep yoghurt, Galpo
Pork Sheftalies, Tou Chasapi

With 1 Star:

Goat and sheep halloumi, Galpo
Premium sushi, Select & Go

These distinctions reward Lidl Cyprus for its systematic and methodical efforts to always offer products of high quality and taste excellence at low prices, on the table of every Cypriot family.



Related posts

One of Europe’s largest Lidl stores has opened

Press Release

Cytavision unveils new sports TV packages

Press Release

Cablenet collaborates with ESET to offer Cybersecurity Solutions

Press Release

Virtual Personal Assistant: New service from for the support of SMEs

Press Release

England to host Wales in Wembley international

Leo Leonidou

First resumed Emirates flight touches down in Larnaca

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign