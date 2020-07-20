July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after being hit by car

By Staff Reporter00

A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a car while crossing a street in Nicosia on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to police, the man, Joseph Alexiades, was attempting to cross Iosif Hadjiosif Avenue in Strovolos at 2:40pm, when he was hit by the car.

 



