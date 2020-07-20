July 20, 2020

Man dies after car overturns

A 76-year-old man died in Paphos, after his car overturned into a field on Monday, police said.

The man, Ian Henry, is a British permanent resident of Cyprus.  He was driving on the old Paphos-Limassol road at 5pm when the car overturned.

Officers removed him from his vehicle and he was taken to Paphos general hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

 



