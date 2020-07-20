July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorcyclist critical after accident in Paphos

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 31-year-old motorcyclist is in critical condition after an accident which happened on Poseidonos avenue in Paphos shortly before midnight on Sunday.

According to first reports, the man lost control of his motorbike and hit a traffic island before the vehicle overturned and came to a stop.

The man, who was reportedly not wearing a helmet, was taken to Paphos general hospital where he was diagnosed with head injuries and fractures.



