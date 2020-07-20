Pancyprian exam results now online, only 13 students managed perfect score

The results of the Pancyprian exams are now available on the website of the ministry, education minister Prodromos Prodromou announced on Monday morning.

Because of the coronavirus, the ministry and the examination board had to revise several scenarios on how to conduct the exams, the minister said, but managed to succeed.

“Despite the imposed changes in the calendar due to the emergency conditions and the pandemic, the exams were organised normally and with complete success. All the provisions of the current legislation have been followed strictly and without exception in order to ensure the integrity and objectivity that make these examinations an institution whose credibility is widely recognised.”

The low scores achieved in the exams were criticised early on, however.

Monday’s results show that of the more than 7,000 students who took them only 13 managed to get the perfect score of 20 out of 20. Two of them, Irini and Marios Skitsas from Paralimni lyceum, are twins.

As in previous years, the average mark in core subjects remains below 50 per cent. Though there were some improvements in several subjects, such as modern and ancient Greek, in maths and in history, Prodromou admitted that all other subjects registered lower average marks compared to last year.

Some 7,351 candidates initially applied to participate. Of these, 5,318 aspired to find positions in the higher education institutions of Cyprus and Greece, where currently 2,809 positions are available, 1,757 at the University of Cyprus, 870 at the Cyprus University of Technology, 94 at the Higher Hotel Institute of Cyprus and 88 in the military schools of Greece.

Of the applicants, 7,295 participated in the exams.

As the minister explained, the exams were held according to the current system and supervised by the head of the exam centre in each district.

Essays were graded in accordance with the provisions of the relevant legislation. 394 teachers worked on the grading. Each essay, which remained anonymous, was graded by two persons. In case there was a difference of more than 10 per cent, it was re-graded by a third educator.

“According to the current legislation there is no case of re-examination or other re-evaluation. The overall control of the grades and the relevant sums is done by special software of the examination service that leaves no margin for error,” the minister’s announcement said.

The results are available here: www.moec.gov.cy





