July 20, 2020

Our planet

Return from the Okavango in 360 | National Geographic

The Okavango River Basin provides a vital source of water to about one million people and abundant and diverse wildlife populations. However, this once untouched oasis is now at risk as human activity encroaches. Come face to face with lions, hippos, wild dogs, and more in the final episode of The Okavango Experience, as the team returns from this incredible wilderness.

