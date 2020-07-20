July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ten women being held on suspicion of arriving for sham  marriages

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo: Larnaca Airport (CNA)

Ten women are being held after a tip-off claimed that they arrived to engage in sham marriages with third-country nationals.

Their flight landed on Sunday afternoon and the women were detained at Larnaca airport.

Five of the women reportedly told police that another person had paid for their tickets and that they were promised money to engage in the sham marriages.

A further four women told the police that a compatriot had purchased their tickets for them. It was not immediately clear however from which country they came or what their nationality is.

All ten women were interviewed by members of the anti-trafficking unit. After the interviews it was evaluated that they were not victims of human trafficking.

Police forbade the women entry into the Republic and they are now at a special area at Larnaca airport.



