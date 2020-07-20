Ten years in prison for man who raped 72-year-old woman

The Paphos criminal court on Monday sentenced a 28-year-old man guilty of raping a 72-year-old woman to ten years in prison.

The man had previously confessed to his crime, which took place on May 8.

After the case was reported, it was found that the woman knew the perpetrator, who was drunk and had entered his victim’s house in the Kissonerga area to ask her for something to eat.

Shortly after, he demanded to have sex with her and raped her at knifepoint, the woman said.

The 72-year-old was immediately taken to Paphos general hospital and then transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia, where a state pathologist found she had suffered vaginal bleeding. The woman was also injured in her upper lip.

The man was found guilty of rape, assault and carrying an illegal weapon which he used to terrorise the victim.

The president of the Paphos criminal court, Rea Limnatitis, said that, after taking into account the seriousness of the crime, she was compelled to impose a long sentence.

She also said that, considering the man’s immaculate criminal record and his personal history, life sentence would have been too harsh. The man’s prison sentence started on May 15, the court added.

During the trial, the man’s lawyer, Theodoros Tringis, pleaded for a reduced sentence, arguing that, as mitigating circumstances, the defendant is a product of a poor socio-economic environment, adding that he’s uneducated and sends almost all of his salary to his home country to sustain his family.

The lawyer also claimed that, at the time of the crime, the man was desperate as he had not been paid by his employer since February.

In response, the court stated that these could not be treated as reasonable excuses for the heinous crime.

Furthermore, it added that by entering a house of an acquaintance showed premeditation.

As a mitigating factor for the accused, however, the court said that it took into account the man’s admission of guilt.





