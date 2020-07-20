July 20, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thirty premises booked over the weekend

By Annette Chrysostomou0109
File photo

Police booked 30 premises for violations of measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus from Friday evening until Monday morning.

According to a police spokesman, a total of 1,303 checks were carried out over the weekend, between 7pm on Friday and 6am on Monday.

In Nicosia three of the 108 inspected were booked, in Limassol nine of 196, in Larnaca two out of 484, in Paphos 13 of the 41 checked, in Famagusta three out of 313, while none was found to have violated the decrees in Morphou, where 161 inspections were carried out.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, 12 bars, restaurants and shops were checked in the Paphos district. Four violations were discovered, two in restaurants in the central square of Paphos, one in Geroskipou and one at a kiosk in Emba.

Three of the owners will pay a fine of €500 while one of the restaurant owners will be prosecuted since he did not hold the necessary operating licenses.



