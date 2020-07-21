A taste of Mexico in the heart of Nicosia

Before travelling to Mexico my knowledge of Mexican food was limited to tacos, cheese-topped nachos and the odd chimichanga. It’s a colourful cuisine using a variety of ingredients and though not similar to Cypriot cooking, Mexican food with its rich, spicy flavours has always fascinated.

Once in Mexico, the options for local dishes are endless; street food and dine-in. Tostadas, chilaquiles, sopes and tamales were among those I acquainted myself with – even though my European stomach at times complained. It then dawned on me that Tex-Mex, which is what the Western world mostly knows as Mexican food, isn’t actually the real deal at all.

Back in Nicosia I gave up my quest of tasting these Latin-American meals again with my only saviour being a Famagusta-district restaurant. But that was an hour away, a summer venue and one that required reservations weeks in advance.

“Have you heard of Tonantzin?” asked a friend in the winter of 2019. A Mexican friend was opening an eatery in old Nicosia cooking up purely Mexican dishes. A couple of weeks later, I found myself there for said friend’s birthday party drinking tequila, eager to try Mexican food made from Mexican ingredients, right in the heart of Nicosia.

“People who haven’t been to Mexico don’t really know what real Mexican food is like,” said Tonantzin owner Cristina Segura. “Mexican cuisine is often confused with either cheap street food or with Tex-Mex, tacos in a shell, chilli con carne and chimichangas, but in reality, this is not real Mexican food. Yes, its origin is from Mexico or from Mexican cooks but that is different. So, locals come here expecting to eat something like that but they get amazed about the food that we serve.”

Most of Tonantzin’s ingredients are brought from Mexico, a very important part of the process for Cristina even though she also uses fresh local ingredients. When she can’t find ones she needs to create a dish with that pure taste of Mexico, she ships them in from her home country.

Cyprus has been Cristina’s home for the last year, before which she had restaurants in Mexico and Germany. In her time on the island, it’s not just a lack of knowledge of Mexican food that has struck her, but the culture too. So, Tonantzin strives to showcase real Mexican cuisine and hospitality.

“We cook with love and that’s what customers should feel with every bite of our food. Our culture is majestic, our food and dishes are endless. Mexican heritage comes from the Aztecs and still today we cook recipes from hundreds of years ago,” Cristina says.

Included in the menu are guacamole and different types of taco prepared with fresh tortillas and sauces. Other plates are new to the locals in Cyprus like the gringa; pork meat in two tortillas with chilli, cheese and pineapple. Apart from authentic Mexican food, Tonantzin serves up traditional drinks too. And that goes beyond tequila.

Pulque is an alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of the agave plant and is served with meat tacos (tacos de carnitas) and with a blue tortilla. Non-alcoholic options are available as well such as the lime Jarritos; a Mexican soft drink.

Eating good food isn’t all that Cristina wants to offer customers. A visit to Tonantzin aims to be a multi-layered experience from the lively music playing, to Cristina’s infectious positivity ans the Mexican chefs.

“Service is a very important part of the Mexican experience and needs to reflect what we are like in Mexico. The staff here are always eager to help and they are very hard workers. That’s the Mexican philosophy,” said Cristina.

The restaurant’s name might take a couple of repetitions to stick. Tonantzin was the Mother Goddess in Aztec mythology and now has one of the most famous shrines in modern-day Mexico which is also an important pilgrimage site. The venue’s décor is as you’d expect. Bright with various Frida references, colourful skulls and flowers, though it might be a while until you’re next able to witness it as due to the current coronavirus restrictions, Tonantzin has moved outdoors.

Just three-four months after it opened, when it began getting attention, Nicosia’s only Mexican restaurant was forced to pause its services as we entered lockdown. “We still had to pay rent, salaries and use the ingredients we had. Luckily, in May we started delivering through two different apps (Deliveryman and Wolt) and that helped us but we haven’t fully recovered. Now, we are open but since our restaurant is a bit small we had to reduce by half the number of tables and keep the social distancing and health measurements.”

To make things work, Tonantzin entered an agreement with a shop on Ledras street and the government so they could have tables outdoors. It’s difficult to offer that Mexican touch and vibe to tables spread out and outside its decorated establishment but it’s a necessary means for business at the moment. Nonetheless, Cristina is committed to sharing her culture and food and invites people to “come and taste Mexico.”

Tonantzin

Pigmalionos 4, Nicosia, Tel: 99 283660





