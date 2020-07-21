Achilleos and Andreou win Paphos Skeet Cup

Paphos Shooting Club member Georgios Achilleos and international Famagusta Shooting Club member Panayiota Andreou have celebrated victories at the Paphos Skeet Cup. In the younger categories, winners include Kleanthis Varnavides and Anastasia Eleftheriou.
The competition was the third one falling under the current OPAP Pancyprian Shooting Championship. The event took place at the Paphos shooting range.
Champion Achilleos is not a stranger to leaing the pack on the way to the finals and he was first again here with a score of 123/125. He remained in the lead until the very last shot, establishing the win with a score of 57/60.
Fellow shooter Demetris Constantinou had a 56/60 score which put him in second place, after having qualified for the final with a 120/125 score.
This was Achilleos’ first win in a final in 15 months. His previous win took place on April 21, 2019 during the Paralimni Shooting Cup.
Nikolas Vasiliou took third place with a 44/50 score after having qualified with a score of 120/125 in the qualifying round.
Teenager Varnavides was fourth with a 33/40 score after having qualified with a 118/125. Photis Athanasiou took fifth place with a score of 23/25, while sixth place went to Soteris Antoniou with a score of 15/20
.
Varnavides’ score of 118/125 was enough to give him first place in the first teenager category, while Nikolas Anastasiades’ 115/125 gave him first position in the second teenager category. In the general classification of the second division, Stephanos Nikolaides took first place with a score of 117/125.
In the women’s category, there was a need for a sudden-death elimination after Andreou and Konstantina Nicolaou finished with the same score of 117/125. Andreou took the win though with better shooting during sudden death.
Anastasia Eleftheriou took the youngster category with a score of 107/124. In the children’s category, Andreas Pontikis took first place with a score of 104/125.
General Classification:
1. Georgios Achilleos 57/60 (123/125)
2. Demetris Konstantinou 56/60 (120/125)
3. Nikolas Vasiliou 44/50 (120/125)
4. Kleanthis Varnavides 33/40 (118/125)
5. Photis Athanasiou 23/30 (120/125)
6. Soteris Antoniou 15/20 (119/125)