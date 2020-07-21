July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

After weather warning, red alert for fires

By Annette Chrysostomou01
File photo

The forestry department on Tuesday issued a red alert, warning of the extreme danger of forest fires, while the met office issued a yellow warning for the day because of high temperatures.

The department stressed it is forbidden to light a fire without a permit, and this as well throwing cigarette butts and to light matches constitute crimes which are punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years, a fine of up to €50,000 or both according to the forest law of 2012.

Another law, the fire prevention law in the countryside, sets the punishment at up to five years imprisonment, a fine of up to €20,000 or both together.

“Lighting a fire to prepare food is only allowed in barbecue areas of picnic sites,” the department warned.



