Annabelle hotel in Paphos reopens on July 23

Ensuring that safety and health protocols are fully applied, Annabelle Hotel in Paphos is excited to announce that it will be reopening its doors on 23 July 2020, ready to offer quality services to its visitors, enabling them to enjoy the unique relaxation experiences it provides, with the friendly and helpful staff always ready to assist and make their stay even more memorable.
Αuthentic flavours from Italy
One of the hotel’s restaurants, Mediterraneo, is one of the most famous and popular food destinations in the city, due to its family environment and the Mediterranean flavours and local products it serves. Its new Italian concept menu, “Cucina Incredible”, features authentic Italian delicacies such as carpaccio, caponata, Italian roll (polpette), pansanella, frittura mista (light fried variety of seafood), traditional Italian pizzas and various pasta and cheese dishes.
Musical journeys at Ouranos
The experience of guests who choose the roof-bar Ouranos is guaranteed to be unique. With panoramic views of the sea, the port of Paphos and the Medieval Castle, delicious food, refreshing cocktails and great music. Ouranos often hosts well-known artists from Cyprus and Greece, creating a magical atmosphere. Visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the popular singer Stavros Constantinou on Saturday 25 July, performing his own beloved hits as well as a flashback to the most beautiful songs of the Greek repertoire. Likewise, Stelios Dionisiou, one of the most genuine Greek artists will take guests on a musical journey, performing popular and much-loved songs, under the starry summer sky, on Saturday 1 August and Sunday 2 August.
Tradition in hospitality
Thanos Hotels is a privately owned company with a reputation for operating the best hotels in Cyprus, including the most successful luxury resort in the Mediterranean. The company was founded 40 years ago by the late Alecos Michaelides, with its first hotel in Famagusta. Thanos Hotels has proven that the exceptional quality of its properties is the main driver of its operations. By offering an outstanding service experience and creating long-lasting memories for its guests, it has managed to achieve a high repeat guest ratio.