July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Another yellow weather alert

By Annette Chrysostomou01

With inland temperatures expected to rise to 41C, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday, valid from noon until 5pm.

The highest temperatures on the west coast will be 32C, and in other coastal areas 35C. In the mountains, temperatures are also higher than normal, reaching 31C.

At night, the weather will be mostly clear with some light fog and low clouds forecast for the early morning.

In most areas, it will cool down to 24C, and 20C in and around Troodos.

The weather is not likely to change during the next three days, and temperatures will stay above average.



