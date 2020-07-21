July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bag falls out of helicopter on search and rescue mission

By Staff Reporter
File photo

A bag containing a radio, a helmet and other equipment fell from a helicopter which was involved in the search for a missing 82-year-old Briton on Tuesday.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm and chief of police Stelios Papatheodorou has been informed.

It is understood that the door of the helicopter was open as members of the crew were checking an area in Episkopi. The search mission received information that something resembling a body had been found there.

The bag fell out of the helicopter as it was flying low during the search. A local police patrol found the bag and it has since been returned to the owners.



Staff Reporter

