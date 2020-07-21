July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Contract signed for bike lane connecting universities with city centre

By Staff Reporter00

A contract between the transport ministry and universities in Nicosia for a bicycle lane from Engomi to the city centre has been signed

Phase B involves connecting Metochi Kykkou – Solomou Square bus terminal.

The project for the most part falls within the boundaries of the municipality of Nicosia while the remainder falls within the boundaries of the Engomi municipality.

The infrastructure will stretch 3.5 km. The longest length of the bike path will be on the existing road.

The remainder will cut through the Nicosia municipal gardens and pavements.

Also included in the project is the construction of a 20m long bridge that crosses the Pediaios River for use only by pedestrians and cyclists that will connect Gladstonos Street with Dimou Herodotou Street.

The project is due to start on August 31, 2020 with a deadline of 12 months. It will cost around €1.8m + VAT.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Spehar briefs Security Council on Unficyp

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Local honey wins two golds at London awards

Annette Chrysostomou

After weather warning, red alert for fires

Annette Chrysostomou

Four bookings for violations

Annette Chrysostomou

Another yellow weather alert

Annette Chrysostomou

Anastasiades happy with EU deal

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign