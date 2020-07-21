July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Two new cases on Tuesday including Portuguese footballer (updated)

By Staff Reporter0850

Two new coronavirus infections were confirmed by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,040.

They were identified from 1,395 tests.

One new case was among 328 tests carried out as part of private initiatives. The second case was identified among 179 tests done after referrals by doctors and checks on special groups.

The health ministry said that one was a Portuguese football player for Doxa, who arrived from Portugal via Athens on Saturday.

The second is a Cypriot woman who was referred to take a test after displaying symptoms.

As for the other tests with negatives results, 511 were carried out on travellers and repatriates. Another 38 tests were done as part of the programme to test 10,000 workers, while 106 were done under the contact tracing programme and a further 127 tests were carried out on new army recruits. Finally, 106 tests were done at the general hospital labs.



Staff Reporter

