July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyta to resume disconnecting overdue accounts

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Cyta, which gave leeway to customers for unpaid bills up until June 30 due to the coronavirus, said Tuesday it was gradually returning previous practices including disconnection.

It said anyone with outstanding bills over €100 in July would be disconnected. For August, the ceiling would be €70.

Last month, the company announced that it will not disconnect it service to customers unable to pay the bills until June 30 in order to help people recover from any loss of income occurred during the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown.

Cyta recommends its customers settle their bills in time to avoid any unnecessary inconvenience.

It also encourages people to pay their bills online at: www.cyta.com.cy/ebill-quick-pay



Related posts

Larnaca municipality warns dog owners to register

Evie Andreou

Contract signed for bike lane connecting universities with city centre

Staff Reporter

Spehar briefs Security Council on Unficyp

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Local honey wins two golds at London awards

Annette Chrysostomou

After weather warning, red alert for fires

Annette Chrysostomou

Four bookings for violations

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign