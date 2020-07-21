July 21, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Premier League

Guardiola says ‘not much’ respect for Arsenal off the pitch

By Reuters News Service00
Man City boss Pep Guardiola says he respects Arsenal on the pitch - but he cannot say the same about how the Gunners conduct themselves off it

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said Arsenal deserve credit for what they do on the pitch but he has little respect for them off it.

Arsenal knocked holders City out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 semi-final win on Saturday – days after Guardiola’s side had a two-year UEFA ban from European football overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Spaniard Guardiola had previously taken aim at a group of nine Premier League clubs who reportedly wrote a letter to CAS to argue against City receiving a stay on their ban, which was due to allegations that they broke Financial Fair Play rules.

“After we were beaten we shake hands. The opponents always deserve my respect and credit,” Guardiola told reporters.

“And Arsenal, I have all the respect for what they are on the pitch, not much off the pitch – but on the pitch, a lot.”

City visit Watford later on Tuesday and finish their in the Premier League campaign with a home game against relegated Norwich City.



Related posts

Wolves back up to sixth as Palace slump continues

Reuters News Service

Brighton ensure top flight survival with Newcastle draw

Reuters News Service

Stokes shines as England beat West Indies to level series

Reuters News Service

CFA confirms match protocol for next season’s championship

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Kontides wins at Open Croatia Championship

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Rahm overcomes nerves to take Memorial and top ranking

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign